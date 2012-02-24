BRUSSELS Feb 24 Belgium and France have
reached a deal to aid financial group Dexia SA by
underwriting 17 billion euros ($23 billion) new debt in exchange
for a faster cutting of its ties to state-owned Dexia Bank
Belgium, Belgian media reported.
Dexia Bank Belgium, a unit of stricken Franco-Belgian
financial group Dexia, was nationalised by Belgium for 4 billion
euros and has an exposure of 56 billion to the group, it said in
November.
The largest part of the exposure is part of financing for
Dexia Credit Local, the unit that provides loans to local
authorities in France, of which 22 billion euros are unsecured.
The debt line now handed to Dexia will be 60.5 percent
guaranteed by Belgium, financial dailies L'Echo and De Tijd
reported.
The Belgian finance ministry declined to comment and Dexia
was not available to comment.
On Thursday, Dexia said it risked going out of business as
it reported a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros, hit by its
break-up and exposure to Greek debt and other toxic assets.
($1 = 0.7511 euro)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)