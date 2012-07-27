July 26 Two Chinese private equity funds are
close to finalizing a deal to buy the asset management arm of
Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia after offering
more than 500 million euros ($615 million), the Financial Times
reported.
Reuters reported in June that Dexia was seeking to sell its
Dexia Asset Management unit for about 750 million euros.
.
Dexia was forced to divest businesses after its state rescue
last October by Belgium, France and Luxembourg.
One of China's largest private equity groups, Hony Capital,
is teaming up with GCS Capital and the pair has been selected as
the preferred bidder to buy the business, the Financial Times
said, citing people familiar with the situation.
An agreement in principle was reached during talks in Paris
on Wednesday, and was set to be signed next week. The funds had
offered more than 500 million euros for the unit, the newspaper
said.
Dexia and the two Chinese firms were not available for
comment outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Richard
Pullin)