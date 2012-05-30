LONDON May 30 Private equity firm Permira is up against U.S. asset managers and an insurance group in the race to buy the $1 billion asset management arm of bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, people familiar with the situation said.

Affiliated Management Group, Federated Investors and New York Life Insurance are considering binding bids for Dexia Asset Management, three people said.

Australia's Macquarie is also sizing up the asset management group, which has centres in Brussels, Luxembourg, Paris and Sydney, the people said. (Reporting by Simon Meads and Victoria Howley, Editing by Douwe Miedema.)