BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 mln of its common shares
BRUSSELS, July 24 Stricken Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia said that it had ended the talks with GCS Capital to sell its asset management arm.
Dexia said in December than it had signed an agreement to sell Dexia Asset Management to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($496 million).
Dexia said the decision did not affect its intention to sell the unit. The group was not immediately available to comment on why the sale talks had ended. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales