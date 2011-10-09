PARIS Oct 9 France, Belgium and Luxembourg on
Sunday agreed to a rescue plan for Dexia ahead of a planned
board meeting expected to decide on a breakup of the first
lender to fall victim to the euro zone crisis. [ID:nL5E7L903A]
The following are the main assets and business units likely
to be divided up as a result:
* Dexia's large bond portfolio and toxic assets are likely
to be shifted to a "bad bank" guaranteed by French and Belgian
governments:
The bond portfolio grew to 95.3 billion euros ($129
billion) at the end of June 2011, including:
- 24.5 billion in local public sector bonds
- 15.8 billion in sovereign debt
- 15.6 billion in bank bonds
- 12 billion of covered bonds
- 7.1 billion of asset-backed securities
- 7.4 billion of mortgage-backed securities
* Dexia Municipal Agency (DexMa): bond issuance vehicle at
the heart of Dexia Credit Local, the French unit of Dexia.
- Portfolio consists of some 80 billion euros and
essentially comprises loans to local governments, mostly but
not exclusively French. Experts say about 10 billion euros of
these loans may never be repaid and are being disputed by
French towns in lawsuits.
- A new holding company jointly owned by French government
banks Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale is expected to take
over this unit, although the exact amounts each will control
has yet to be determined.
* Dexia Bank Belgium
- Belgium is expected to nationalise the largely retail
Belgian banking unit of Dexia, although a report in Belgian
daily L'Echo mentioned Santander (SAN.MC), BBVA (BBVA.MC), HSBC
(HSBA.L), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Rabobank [RABN.UL] and
Société Générale (SOGN.PA) as possible buyers.
* Dexia Banque Internationale in Luxembourg (BIL)
- Luxembourg's government said on Thursday it was in talks
with a potential investor in Dexia's unit there. Luxembourg
Finance Minister Luc Frieden has said the talks were at an
advanced stage and could be finalised before the end of
October.
- Media have reported it is set to be sold to Qatar for 900
million euros.
* Other units
- Denizbank (DENIZ.IS): Dexia's Turkish unit, could be the
object of a bid by Russia's Sberbank (SBER.RTS), according to
French daily Les Echos.
- Crediop, Sabadell: the Italian and Spanish public finance
units of Dexia, which specialize in municipal finance, may end
up as part of the "bad bank."
- RBC Dexia Investor Services: the funds custody joint
venture with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), which had $2.8
trillion in client assets under management at the end of last
year, could also be a candidate for sale.
- Dexia's asset management unit had 86.4 billion euros
under administration as of the end of 2010 and is also likely
to go on the block.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Additional reporting by
Christian Plumb; Editing by Richard Chang)