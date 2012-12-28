BRUSSELS Dec 28 The European Commission gave
clearance on Friday to a bailout of Dexia, including a
5.5 billion euro ($7.27 billion)capital injection by Belgium and
France.
Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, will be
almost totally nationalised, with a large part of its borrowing
also supported by guarantees from Belgium, France and
Luxembourg.
"As foreseen by our rules, the approved plan ensures that
the continued market presence of some parts of the Dexia group
is truly justified, without artificially keeping alive a failed
business model, and that competition distortions resulting from
the aid received are minimised," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"...The plan brings the cost for the taxpayer down to the
level strictly necessary to carry out the orderly resolution
process."
Dexia's shareholders last week accepted that France and
Belgium would own almost 96 percent of the group to avoid an
immediate liquidation that board members warned could have
caused a Lehman-style shockwave across Europe.
Shorn of its businesses, including retail banking and asset
management, Dexia will be a portfolio of bonds and outstanding
loans in run-off, kept afloat by state aid.
