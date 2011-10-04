BRUSSELS Oct 4 Belgium's central bank said on
Tuesday it fully supported banking group Dexia SA and
that, alongside France's central bank, it would back the
measures taken by the lender.
"The National Bank of Belgium wants to underline that the
central banks of Belgium and France fully support the
Franco-Belgian banking group Dexia," it said in a statement on
Tuesday.
It added that people who with savings in Dexia Banque
Belgique had no reason to withdraw their money.
France and Belgium promised earlier in the day to support
Dexia via guarantees for a "bad bank" holding its worst assets,
in a bid to prevent its troubles from deepening the euro zone
debt crisis.
Laid low in recent weeks by its heavy exposure to Greece and
problems accessing wholesale funds, Dexia's shares fell as much
as 38 percent to an all-time low earlier on Tuesday.
