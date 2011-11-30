BRUSSELS Nov 30 State-owned Dexia Bank Belgium (DBB), formerly a unit of stricken Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia, believes its exposure to the group will drop sharply in the coming months, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

DBB has supplied 56 billion euros ($75 billion) of funding to Dexia, of which 22 billion is unsecured. The vast majority is to Dexia Credit Local, the Dexia unit that provides loans to local authorities in France.

DBB Chief Executive Jos Clijster told a news conference that the return of the money was an "absolute priority" and that he thought it would happen quickly.

"It is impossible to give an exact timing but for the unsecured part I am thinking more in terms of months than years," he said.

Dexia is only likely to be able to repay the funds when Belgian, French and Luxembourg government guarantees of up to 90 billion euros for its borrowings commence.

Clijsters said that in 2008, when Dexia was bailed out and received guarantees for the first time, those guarantees took four months to be operational.

Talks between Belgium, France and Luxembourg to finalise a deal struck in October over the state guarantees for Dexia are continuing.

DBB, which plans to change its name early next year, said it had incurred a loss of 1.1 billion euros in the first nine months of 2011.

Excluding a series of writedowns, including 979 million to cover Greek debt, it said it would have made a profit of 361 million euros.

DBB said it now had a portfolio of 26 billion euros of legacy Dexia assets and assets classified as being for sale.

Clijsters said that 97 percent of it was of investment grade. It would be reduced in size, but the DBB head said he regarded it broadly as a normal investment portfolio.

DBB's exposure to bailed out countries Greece, Ireland and Portugal along with euro zone members under fire Italy and Spain totalled 6.0 billion euros for its banking business and 2.4 billion euros for its insurance operations. ($1 = 0.750 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell)