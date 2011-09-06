BRUSSELS, Sept 6 Belgian-French financial services group Dexia has replaced the head of its Belgian banking division, who also is also responsible for the retail and commercial banking operations of the group.

Dexia said late on Monday that the management board chairman of Dexia Banque Bank Belgium, Stefaan Decraene, 46, would be leaving the group to take an international role in another bank.

Jos Clijsters, 61, previously an advisor to Dexia group's management board and formerly head of retail banking at Fortis, would take on Decraene's role as head of Dexia Bank Belgium.

Dexia would decide at a later date who would be in charge of the group's retail and commercial banking operations.

Belgian business daily De Tijd said Decraene was joining BNP Paribas . (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Holmes)