BRUSSELS Oct 10 The board of Franco-Belgian
financial services group Dexia said on Monday it had
accepted a rescue plan drawn up by the governments of France,
Belgium and Luxembourg.
Specifically, it accepted Belgium's 4 billion euro offer to
buy Dexia Bank Belgium, approved a scheme for state guarantees
of up to 90 billion euros and instructed its chief executive to
start talks with Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale in
order to strike a deal on French public financing.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)