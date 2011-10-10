BRUSSELS Oct 10 The board of Franco-Belgian financial services group Dexia said on Monday it had accepted a rescue plan drawn up by the governments of France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Specifically, it accepted Belgium's 4 billion euro offer to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, approved a scheme for state guarantees of up to 90 billion euros and instructed its chief executive to start talks with Caisse des Depots and La Banque Postale in order to strike a deal on French public financing. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)