BRUSSELS Nov 14 The board of directors of
financier Dexia called a shareholders' meeting to approve a
capital increase for the orderly resolution of the bank, the
group said on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Belgium and France agreed to pay 5.5
billion euros ($7 billion) to take almost full control of Dexia
in the hope this third bailout will be its last.
Once the world's largest municipal lenders, Dexia has become
one of the most prominent victims of the financial crisis.
"The orderly resolution plan supported by the capital
increase that will be underwritten by Belgium and France subject
to shareholder approval has the objective of avoiding any
systemic risk that would result from the group's liquidation,"
said a spokeswoman.
The meeting of shareholders is due to take place on December
21.
"The board of directors of Dexia SA recommends that
shareholders rule in favour of a continuation of the activities
of Dexia SA and approve the capital increase to which the
Belgian and French states undertook to subscribe," the company
said in a statement.
The statement said its plan included the disposal of various
parts of the business, a state guarantee of up to 85 billion
euros alongside the 5.5 billion euro capital increase.
Dexia, which at its peak had business across Europe and a
large U.S. presence, had relied on long-term lending serviced
with short-term borrowing, which dried up in the financial
crisis.
Already stripped of most of its businesses, Dexia now faces
a future as a holder of bonds and loans in run-off, with state
guarantees to support its funding and prevent a collapse.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell)