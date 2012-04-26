BRUSSELS, April 26 Bailed out Franco-Belgian
bank Dexia urgently needs fresh capital to stay
afloat, Belgium's central bank governor told a parliamentary
committee on Wednesday, according to a lawmaker who attended the
sitting.
Bank governor Luc Coene spoke to a hearing of the finance
committee, some of which was held behind closed doors.
"He said Dexia needs to be recapitalised," member of
parliament, Jean-Marie Dedecker, told Reuters by telephone on
Thursday.
Dedecker said Coene had not specified how much money Dexia
would need, but had said it needed capital as soon as possible.
The central bank confirmed Coene was at the committee, but
could not confirm what he had said. Dexia declined to comment.
Dexia was broken up for a second time last October, with
Belgium nationalising its Belgian retail banking operations and
assets steadily being sold off. It is set to become a holding of
bonds with state guarantees covering its borrowing.
Dexia suffered a net loss of 11.6 billion euros ($15.3
billion) in 2011, cutting core shareholders' equity to 7.6
billion euros at the end of December.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
