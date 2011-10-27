BRUSSELS Oct 27 Bailed out Belgian-French
financial services group Dexia said on Thursday that
it had a capital shortfall of 1.7 billion euros ($2.35 billion)
after the nationalisation of its Belgian banking business by the
Belgian state.
The European Banking Authority has said banks need a core
tier-1 ratio of 9 percent.
Dexia said it would update the market on a regular basis on
various disposals likely to occur in the near future to improve
the group's capital position.
Dexia is examining possible sales of its fast-growing
Turkish division DenizBank , its asset management
business and its 50 percent share of joint venture custody firm
RBC Dexia . Luxembourg arm Dexia BIL is on the verge of
being sold.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
