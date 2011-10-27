BRUSSELS Oct 27 Bailed out Belgian-French financial services group Dexia said on Thursday that it had a capital shortfall of 1.7 billion euros ($2.35 billion) after the nationalisation of its Belgian banking business by the Belgian state.

The European Banking Authority has said banks need a core tier-1 ratio of 9 percent.

Dexia said it would update the market on a regular basis on various disposals likely to occur in the near future to improve the group's capital position.

Dexia is examining possible sales of its fast-growing Turkish division DenizBank , its asset management business and its 50 percent share of joint venture custody firm RBC Dexia . Luxembourg arm Dexia BIL is on the verge of being sold. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)