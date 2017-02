PARIS Oct 4 Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia has a problem of liquidity, not of solvency, and a capital injection is not currently under consideration, a French government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

"It's not an issue currently," the source said, referring to a capital hike.

An asset-sale programme is planned for Dexia, not a break-up, the source added, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Geert De Clercq)