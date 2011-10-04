PARIS Oct 4 Talks on creating a new entity
combining Dexia's local government lending arm with
French state bank Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale are
ongoing but likely to be finalised, a senator from French
President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right party told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The French state does not expect to inject capital into this
new entity, which would safeguard the financing of France's
local governments and regional authorities, Senator Philippe
Marini said in an interview.
"As far as I know the government has opened negotiations
with the aim of a restructuring that would safeguard the
financing of regional governments...As far as I know these talks
are going well and should result in the creation of a lending
entity for local governments under the aegis of the Caisse des
Depots and the Banque Postale," Marini said. "It's still being
negotiated but the finalisation seems very likely."
Marini added: "The state is not planning to inject capital
into this new entity."
