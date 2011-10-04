PARIS Oct 4 Tuesday's pledge of state support for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia does not mean a capital injection or capital increase is in the works, a French source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source said that Dexia debt currently guaranteed by the French and Belgian governments would mature in the months ahead, although any of that debt that is refinanced would also be backed up by the governments.

"We are not talking about a recapitalisation or a capital increase like in 2008," the source said.

"The Dexia debts are guaranteed jointly by Belgium and France and will reach maturity in the months ahead. When that financing needs to be renewed, the financing is guaranteed."

(Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey)