PARIS Oct 4 Tuesday's pledge of state support
for troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia does not mean a
capital injection or capital increase is in the works, a French
source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source said that Dexia debt currently guaranteed by the
French and Belgian governments would mature in the months ahead,
although any of that debt that is refinanced would also be
backed up by the governments.
"We are not talking about a recapitalisation or a capital
increase like in 2008," the source said.
"The Dexia debts are guaranteed jointly by Belgium and
France and will reach maturity in the months ahead. When that
financing needs to be renewed, the financing is guaranteed."
