ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Belgian-French financial
services group Dexia is not planning to sell its stake
in Turkish lender Denizbank, Denizbank Chief Executive Hakan
Ates said.
"Dexia's exit from Denizbank is not on the agenda, there was
no such talk among the bank's management," Ates told journalists
when asked about reports in Turkish media regarding a possible
sale.
Dexia sold its Turkish life insurance business to the
largest U.S. life insurer, MetLife , for 162 million
euros ($220 million) in August.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)