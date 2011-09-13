ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Belgian-French financial services group Dexia is not planning to sell its stake in Turkish lender Denizbank, Denizbank Chief Executive Hakan Ates said.

"Dexia's exit from Denizbank is not on the agenda, there was no such talk among the bank's management," Ates told journalists when asked about reports in Turkish media regarding a possible sale.

Dexia sold its Turkish life insurance business to the largest U.S. life insurer, MetLife , for 162 million euros ($220 million) in August. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)