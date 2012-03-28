LONDON/BRUSSELS, March 28 Belgium's Dexia is hoping that rival suitors for Denizbank will return after it failed to get a better price from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The Qatari bank, whose chairman is also the country's finance minister, was the only party left bidding for Denizbank, as crippled Dexia dismantles itself after a state bail-out at the height of the debt crisis last year.

But Dexia considered the Qatari offer too low, and is not willing to sell the healthy Turkish unit - which gives access to a fast-growing market - in a fire-sale.

"The offer ... is an extremely low price. The senior management of Dexia went to Doha a week ago to try to renegotiate, but with little success," said one of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"Why would they sell that thing at a distressed price, it's a very good asset," this source said.