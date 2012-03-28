* Dexia failed to secure higher price week ago

* Dexia reducing business after state bail-out

* Pins hopes on previous contenders HSBC, Sberbank (Adds detail, background)

By Douwe Miedema and Philip Blenkinsop

LONDON/BRUSSELS, March 28 Belgium's Dexia is hoping that rival suitors for Denizbank will return after it failed to get a higher price from Qatar National Bank for its Turkish unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The Qatari bank, whose chairman is also the country's finance minister, was the only party left bidding for Denizbank, as crippled Dexia dismantles itself after a state bail-out at the height of the euro zone debt crisis last year.

But Dexia considered the Qatari offer too low, and is not willing to sell the healthy Turkish business - which gives access to a fast-growing market - in a fire-sale.

"The offer ... is an extremely low price. The senior management of Dexia went to Doha a week ago to try to renegotiate, but with little success," said one of the sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"Why would they sell that thing at a distressed price, it's a very good asset," the source said.

Denizbank is worth $5 billion in the current market, and Dexia is looking to sell it for up to $6 billion. In October, it said it had mandated U.S. investment bank Bank of America/Merrill Lynch to do so.

Dexia's top management have had their hands full with the dramatic down-sizing and the divestment of a series of businesses, and two of the people said that this had hampered the sale process for Denizbank.

Dexia declined to comment, while QNB and Denizbank could not be reached for comment.

DROP-OUTS

The European Central Bank's massive liquidity injections into the interbank lending markets had also bought Dexia more time to sort out its business, one of the sources said.

Denizbank Chief Executive Hakan Ates told journalists in January that the sale could be pulled if the offers were not high enough, weeks after British bank HSBC pulled out of the process.

Last year, Russia's Sberbank dropped out of the race, being too busy integrating previous acquisitions of Russian brokerage Troika Dialog, and the eastern European arm of Oesterreichische Volksbanken.

Dexia was now hoping for a better price in a few months' time, two of the sources said.

"They will wait for the market to be at a better stage and for a buyer to come in that is acceptable for the Turkish regulator," the first source said.

HSBC has said in the past that Turkey is a strategically important market, but the bank is undergoing a wide-ranging strategy review and is exiting a swathe of countries to boost profitability.

The British bank had received no indication from the Belgians that a new sale process had started, one of the sources said, adding that the process might well take several more months to start again.

Sberbank might well be interested in looking into buying Denizbank should the occasion arise, another person familiar with the process said.

"There is no question about the interest of buyers. The uncertainty is much more about the process, which has been confused from the outset," this person said.

HSBC declined to comment. A Sberbank spokeswoman said it was very interested in the Turkish market, but that it was not involved in negotiations about any particular assets at the moment.

UniCredit boss Federico Ghizzoni said this month the bank could look at Denizbank if talks with Qatar fell through, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Turkey's Akbank had also initially been mentioned as a potential buyer. (Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Regan Doherty in Qatar and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul. Editing by Jane Merriman)