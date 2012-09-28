BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia said on Friday it had finalised the sale of its Turkish banking unit DenizBank to Russia's Sberbank for around 3.02 billion euros ($3.88 billion).

The price included a sum equivalent to the increase in DenizBank's net asset value between January 1 and September 28.

Dexia said it would book a 744 million euro loss on the sale in the third quarter, while its core Tier 1 and Tier 1 capital would rise by 638 million euros.

The sale would reduce Dexia's balance sheet by 18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)