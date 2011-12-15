BRUSSELS Dec 15 Ratings agency Moody's has cut the credit rating of Dexia's French division Dexia Credit Local by one notch, saying it is worried about the comprehensiveness of the funding guarantee scheme provided to the division.

It cut its rating on the unit from A3to Baa1, three notches above junk status, and said it could cut the rating again.

In October, Belgium, France and Luxembourg agreed to guarantee the bond funding raised by the division for the next 10 years, up to 90 billion euros ($116.6 billion).

Moody's also cut its rating on Dexia's private banking operation Banque Internationale a Luxembourg (BIL) from A3 to Baa1. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)