BRUSSELS Aug 7 Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia lost another 905 million euros in the first half of 2013, although a fall in funding costs helped it do slightly better than in the same period a year ago.

Dexia, once the world's largest municipal lender, fell victim to the 2008 credit crunch, which deprived it of access to short-term money it relied upon to fund largely long-term loans.

Its results matter because France, Belgium and, to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings by up to 85 billion euros and are threatened with losses that could derail their efforts to rein in their budget deficits.

The bank, about 95 percent owned by the French and Belgian governments, had made a 1.17 billion euro net loss a year ago.

The first half shortfall this year included a 389 million euro accounting adjustment on the value of its derivatives and a 152 million loss on disposals, Dexia said.

The group, whose business once thrived lending to municipalities across Europe and the United States, said it would have made a loss of 364 million euros in the period excluding these items.

The overall size of its balance sheet fell by 31 percent in the first half of 2013 to 247 billion euros, mainly because of the sale of its French lending unit Societe de Financement Local.

Dexia said its funding costs had improved over the second quarter of the year, and it paid 93 million euros for the state guarantees in the first half of the year compared to 743 million for the whole of 2012.

It gave no further update on the failed sale of its asset management unit. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Patrick Graham)