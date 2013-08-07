BRUSSELS Aug 7 Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia on Wednesday posted a smaller net loss in the first half of 2013 than in the same period last year.

Dexia, about 95 percent owned by France and Belgium, said it made a net loss of 905 million euros ($1.20 billion) in the first half of 2013, against a 1.17 billion euro loss a year ago.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg guarantee the group's borrowings by up to 85 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Miral Fahmy)