BRUSSELS Oct 4 The European Banking Authority
will discuss Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's problems on
Wednesday, focusing on its funding problems, the watchdog's
chairman Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.
The EBA's board of supervisors meeting will hold
confidential discussions on Dexia and the initiatives the French
and Belgian authorities have taken, Enria told the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee.
Enria said the problem was one of fixing the funding
issue related to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"It's a major issue that could go from Dexia to other
banks, so it's important this is fixed and the sooner it's done
the better," Enria said.
Another important lesson for regulators was how
significant losses at sovereign debt held by Dexia were
"filtered" so they don't impact regulatory capital buffers at
the bank, Enria said.
Dexia, like many banks, holds much of its sovereign
debt in the so-called "available for sale" accounting category
which means that any paper losses do not require the lender to
increase its safety cushions.
"We need to fix that as well," Enria said.
Stronger capitalisation of banks is also essential for
maintaining the flow of credit to the real economy and this will
also be discussed on Wednesday, he added.
"We are now in this dangerous interconnection between
the sovereign and the banks," he added.
