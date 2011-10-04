* EBA to look at banks capitalisation on Wednesday
* EBA's Enria says must stop Dexia affecting other lenders
* Enria says coordinated EU policy to recapitalise banks
essential
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 The European Banking Authority
will discuss Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's funding
problems on Wednesday in a bid to stop them spreading to other
lenders, the watchdog's chairman Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.
The EBA board of supervisors' meeting will hold confidential
discussions on Dexia and the initiatives the French and Belgian
authorities have taken to support it, Enria told the European
Parliament's economic affairs committee.
Enria said the problem was one of fixing the funding issue
related to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"It's a major issue that could go from Dexia to other banks,
so it's important this is fixed, and the sooner it's done the
better," Enria said.
France and Belgium promised on Tuesday to support Dexia via
guarantees for a "bad bank" holding its worst assets.
Enria said another important lesson for regulators was how
significant losses on sovereign debt held by Dexia were
"filtered" so they don't impact regulatory capital buffers at
the bank, Enria said.
Dexia, like many banks, holds much of its sovereign debt in
the "available for sale" accounting category, so it does not
have to increase its regulatory capital buffers to take account
of unrealised losses on the debt.
"We need to fix that as well," Enria said.
Lawmakers asked him why Dexia passed the July stress test of
EU lenders and is now under pressure from markets.
He said under current regulatory standards Dexia is "quite
well capitalised", but its business model meant its liquidity
had become stressed and it needed to be rebalanced from an
over-reliance on short-term liquidity, Enria said.
DANGEROUS INTERCONNECTION
This year's stress tests, while improving transparency at
banks, have again come in for criticism.
"We have to acknowledge we did not manage to reassure
markets on the solidity of European banks, especially due to the
treatment of sovereign exposures," Enria said.
Stronger capitalisation of banks is also essential for
maintaining the flow of credit to the real economy, and this
will also be discussed on Wednesday, he added.
"We are now in this dangerous interconnection between the
sovereign and the banks," he added.
He said that so far he had seen no sign of a cut in lending
to small and medium-sized firms, but he was starting to see
weaker flows into trade finance, leasing and cross-border
lending, and feared that this would eventually end up hitting
smaller firms.
"It's essential we find co-ordinated policy at the European
level to strengthen capitalisation of banks and reactivate
lending," he added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)