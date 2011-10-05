Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
BRUSSELS Oct 5 The European Commission said on Wednesday it was closely following the situation of France-Belgian banking group Dexia , which has been battered by exposure to Greece and problems accessing wholesale funds.
"It's important that the governments concerned address this issue in a coordinated manner," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular briefing.
"All new state aid will of course need to be notified and approved by the Commission," she added. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.