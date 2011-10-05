BRUSSELS Oct 5 The European Commission said on Wednesday it was closely following the situation of France-Belgian banking group Dexia , which has been battered by exposure to Greece and problems accessing wholesale funds.

"It's important that the governments concerned address this issue in a coordinated manner," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a regular briefing.

"All new state aid will of course need to be notified and approved by the Commission," she added. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)