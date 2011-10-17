BRUSSELS Oct 17 The European Commission said on Monday that it would open an in-depth investigation into Belgium's nationalisation of the Belgian banking arm of Dexia , while temporarily allowing it to proceed.

The European Union's executive branch said Belgium would have six months to produce a restructuring plan for Dexia Bank Belgium (DBB).

The Commission said in a statement that it would assess whether the 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion ) Belgium had paid contained state aid and, if so, whether it complied with EU rules on restructuring support.

The Commission would in particular assess whether a new restructuring plan for DBB would ensure a return to long-term viability, whether the burden of restructuring would be adequately shared by all involved and whether sufficient measures would be taken to compensate for distortions of competition.

Dexia agreed a week ago to the nationalisation of its Belgian business and the sell-off of certain assets and secured 90 billion euros in state guarantees.

"The purchase of DBB cannot be isolated from the rest of the package, which needs to be assessed under state aid rules by the Commission before it is implemented," the Commission said. ($1 = 0.721 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)