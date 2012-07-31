BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
BRUSSELS, July 31 The European Commission has taken no decision yet on whether or not to approve a plan to dismantle stricken bank Dexia's French activities.
"Just to be absolutely clear, no decision on Dexia has been taken today and no decision was taken yesterday either, but discussions have made progress over the past days," a spokesman for the European Commission said during a regular press briefing.
Dexia has submitted a plan to the European Commission seeking approval for guarantees from Belgium, France and Luxembourg of up to 90 billion euros, over which the Comission has expressed its doubts. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and Brussels dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade reluctant Greeks to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage: