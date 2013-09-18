LONDON, Sept 18 FinEx Capital, part of the investment management firm FinEx Group, said it had made an offer to buy all of Dexia Asset Management, part of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.

Dexia had agreed to sell the asset management arm to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($507 million), but that deal fell through in July.

Simon Luhr, CEO of FinEx Capital Management LLP, said his firm had been looking to buy an asset manager to add scale to its platform before its planned expansion into Asia, and had followed the Dexia situation "for some time". ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)