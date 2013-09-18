BRIEF-NZX updates on monthly shareholder metrics for February 2017
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
LONDON, Sept 18 FinEx Capital, part of the investment management firm FinEx Group, said it had made an offer to buy all of Dexia Asset Management, part of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia.
Dexia had agreed to sell the asset management arm to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($507 million), but that deal fell through in July.
Simon Luhr, CEO of FinEx Capital Management LLP, said his firm had been looking to buy an asset manager to add scale to its platform before its planned expansion into Asia, and had followed the Dexia situation "for some time". ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Feb total trades were 137,263, down 7.9% for cash market trading
PARIS, March 5 Former French prime minister Alain Juppe, who has been widely touted to replace embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon, will make a statement to the press on Monday morning, he said in a post on Twitter.
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank expects the re-integration of its Postbank unit to take three to five years, its chief executive said after Germany's top lender announced plans for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) rights issue and a structural shake-up.