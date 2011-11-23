PARIS Nov 23 A French finance ministry source said renegotiating a deal to save troubled Franco-Belgian bank Dexia reached in October was out of the question.

A temporary agreement could be put in place, however, to guarantee financing until the plan to split up the group is approved by the European Commission, the source added on Wednesday.

"Cancelling the deal is out of the question," the source said.

Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Tuesday that the deal was not being questioned.

The source added: "We will probably put into place the October deal with a temporary agreement." (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by James Regan; editing by Geert De Clercq)