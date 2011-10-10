PARIS Oct 10 French Finance Minister Francois
Baroin said on Monday that he did not think any more banks would
need to be rescued by governments after Belgian-French bank
Dexia had to be bailed out at the weekend.
Asked on French television iTele if other banks would follow
in Dexia's footsteps, he said: "No, I don't think so, certainly
not French banks."
Baroin also said that guarantees granted by France to Dexia
under the rescue should not have an impact on France's debt or
its AAA credit rating.
"The guarantee does not have an impact on the debt and the
guarantee does not have an impact on the rating. A guarantee
does not enter into action unless it is used and we are making
the bet that this operation will work," he said.
