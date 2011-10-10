PARIS Oct 10 French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Monday that he did not think any more banks would need to be rescued by governments after Belgian-French bank Dexia had to be bailed out at the weekend.

Asked on French television iTele if other banks would follow in Dexia's footsteps, he said: "No, I don't think so, certainly not French banks."

Baroin also said that guarantees granted by France to Dexia under the rescue should not have an impact on France's debt or its AAA credit rating.

"The guarantee does not have an impact on the debt and the guarantee does not have an impact on the rating. A guarantee does not enter into action unless it is used and we are making the bet that this operation will work," he said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Leila Abboud)