RICHELIEU, France Oct 7 France's state-backed
Caisse des depots (CDC) bank will lend 3 billion euros ($4
billion) to local authorities by end-2011 to replace loans from
stricken Franco-Belgian lender Dexia , Prime Minister
Francois Fillon said on Friday.
Dexia, whose shares have slid 42 percent this week, is on
the verge of being split up into several parts after twin blows
from its heavy exposure to Greek debt and troubles accessing
wholesale funding.
Under a French contingency plan, a new entity combining the
Caisse des depots and the French postal bank would take up
Dexia's portfolio of loans to French local authorities.
"I have decided that the Caisse des depots would put in
place a 3 billion euro package to finance loans to local
authorities by the end of the year," Fillon said in a speech in
the town of Richelieu, in eastern France.
"This plan resembles the one the government enacted in 2008
which had allowed us to maintain funding for the local
authorities at a time when banks were showing signs of
weakness," he added.
Gilles Carrez, general reporter for the Finance commission
in the lower house of French parliament, said on Wednesday some
2 billion euros in financing for local authorities would be
needed by the end of the year in light of Dexia's troubles.
"This temporary measure by the Caisse des depots does not
pose any sort of problem since it was already used without any
difficulty in the second half of 2008," he told journalists.
While the bank's fate hangs in the balance, fighting in
Belgium between the federal government and regions over the fate
of Dexia's Belgian banking activities has delayed a
Franco-Belgian rescue of the group.
