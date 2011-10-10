(Refiles to add dropped headline)

BRUSSELS Oct 10 Dexia's SA chief executive Pierre Mariani said on Monday the group would continue to have exposure to Greece of 2.4 billion euros, but that it would not need a capital injection.

Mariani also said a ratings agency downgrade for the group proved to be a self-fulfilling prophecy, affecting its ability to access short-term funding.

Mariani told an analysts' call its liquidity situation became "tense" following the suspension of shares in Dexia last Thursday.

The Franco-Belgian group agreed early on Monday to the nationalisation of its Belgian banking division and secured state guarantees in a rescue plan.