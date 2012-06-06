BRUSSELS, June 6 Belgium, France and Luxembourg
have agreed to raise their guarantees to cover the funding of
bailed-out lender Dexia to 55 billion euros ($68.6
billion) from 45 billion, Belgian newspaper Le Soir said on
Wednesday.
The European Commission last week approved the extension of
temporary guarantees until the end of September, although
expressed doubt that Dexia's aim of receiving them at minimal
cost was compatible with state aid rules.
Dexia has pleaded for larger guarantees to stay afloat,
something to which Belgium has been reluctant to agree.
Belgian Finance Minister Steven Vanackere told Belgian
public broadcaster VRT on Wednesday morning the three states had
agreed to make a new request to the European Commission
concerning Dexia, without giving further details.
The Commission would typically give a response by the end of
the week.
Dexia declined to comment.
At the time of its rescue, the three states agreed to
provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years.
Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of this total, France 36.5
percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.
The temporary guarantees, of half that amount, were put in
place while the Commission reviewed Dexia's aid and break-up
plan.
Dexia is currently using 44.76 billion euros of state
guarantees, according to the central bank.
Belgium has been reluctant to increase its exposure and has
hoped to persuade France to take on a larger share of the
burden.
For the states, and Belgium in particular, fees in return for
guarantees are a vital revenue top-up at a time of budget
tightness.
Dexia has repeatedly said it cannot afford such fees and that
it should be treated as a special case - more a bad bank holding
than a competing bank.
Indeed, Dexia's break-up, which included Belgium's
nationalisation of its Belgian retail banking arm, will result
in its becoming just a holding of loans and bonds.
($1 = 0.8023 euros)
