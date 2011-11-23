BRUSSELS Nov 23 France, Belgium and Luxembourg are discussing how to provide temporary state debt guarantees for failed financial group Dexia,as talks continue on finalising the full 90 billion-euro agreement outlined in October, Belgian daily De Tijd said on Wednesday.

In October, Dexia secured in principle state guarantees from the three countries for up to 90 billion euros of borrowings over the next 10 years. But the deal has still to be confirmed, leaving the bank dependent on emergency liquidity assistance of about 30 to 40 billion euros ($40.5 - $54 billion), the paper said.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg are now working on plans to guarantee the 30 to 40 billion euros to get Dexia off emergency funding and therefore lower the group's cost of borrowing, De Tijd said.

The countries would be sharing the burden in the same way as in October, with 60.5 percent of these guarantees for Belgium, 36.5 percent for France and 3 percent for Luxembourg, according to the report.

Such a temporary deal would buy time, the paper said, while the governments seek to finalise the broader agreement. ($1=0.741 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)