BRUSSELS Nov 23 France, Belgium and
Luxembourg are discussing how to provide temporary state debt
guarantees for failed financial group Dexia,as talks
continue on finalising the full 90 billion-euro agreement
outlined in October, Belgian daily De Tijd said on Wednesday.
In October, Dexia secured in principle state guarantees from
the three countries for up to 90 billion euros of borrowings
over the next 10 years. But the deal has still to be confirmed,
leaving the bank dependent on emergency liquidity assistance of
about 30 to 40 billion euros ($40.5 - $54 billion), the paper
said.
France, Belgium and Luxembourg are now working on plans to
guarantee the 30 to 40 billion euros to get Dexia off emergency
funding and therefore lower the group's cost of borrowing, De
Tijd said.
The countries would be sharing the burden in the same way as
in October, with 60.5 percent of these guarantees for Belgium,
36.5 percent for France and 3 percent for Luxembourg, according
to the report.
Such a temporary deal would buy time, the paper said, while
the governments seek to finalise the broader agreement.
($1=0.741 euros)
