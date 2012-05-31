* Temporary guarantees of 45 bln euros extended to end-Sept

* Commission extends in-depth study of Dexia break-up plan

* Commission expresses doubts over aid provided (Adds more details, background)

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission expressed doubt about whether Dexia SA's plan to receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with state aid rules, as it prolonged its study of the bailed-out group's aid and break-up proposals.

France, Belgium and Luxembourg have provided guarantees of up to 45 billion euros ($55.77 billion) to cover Dexia's funding since it became the first banking victim of the euro zone debt crisis in October.

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, had previously given approval to them until the end of May. In a statement on Thursday it cleared their extension until the end of September.

The Commission said Dexia's plan, its second rescue in three years, was based on the three states providing guarantees until the end of 2021 with a fee for these guarantees "close to zero".

"The Commission has doubts whether such a remuneration level is compatible with state aid rules, in particular if aid is used for new loan production," the Commission said in a statement.

According to the plan, Dexia's French public lending arm Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) would be sold to the French state, French state bank CDC and La Banque Postale.

The Commission said the foreseen sale would only be possible by virtue of the aid Dexia received and a number of additional guarantees aimed at enabling the sale.

"The Commission considers at this stage that the aid received by Dexia should not be used to allow the perpetuation of the failed business model of Dexia at the level of DMA," it said.

It added it had doubts that the continuation of DMA's activities was less distortive of competition and less costly to for member states than any other alternative.

At the time of its rescue, the three states agreed to provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years. Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of these, France 36.5 percent and Luxembourg 3 percent.

So far it has only secured temporary guarantees for half that amount, with Belgium now hoping France will take on a larger share of the burden.

For these, Dexia is paying a commitment fee of 225 million euros, a fee of 120 basis points for issues with a maturity below three months or above 12 and of 50 basis points for issues of between three and 12 months.

On Wednesday, Dexia was using 44.76 billion euros of state guarantees, according to the central bank.

For the states, and Belgium in particular, the fees are a vital revenue top-up at a time of budget tightness.

Dexia has repeatedly said it cannot afford such fees and that it should be treated as a special case - more a bad bank holding than a competing bank.

Indeed, Dexia's break-up, which included Belgium's nationalisation of its Belgian retail banking arm, will result in its becoming just a holding of loans and bonds.

The company is already in exclusive talks with Russia's Sberbank to sell Turkish banking subsidiary DenizBank .

It also needs to find a buyer for its asset management arm, and a number of suitors are circling. ($1 = 0.8069 euros) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)