* Temporary guarantees of 45 bln euros extended to end-Sept
* Commission extends in-depth study of Dexia break-up plan
* Commission expresses doubts over aid provided
(Adds more details, background)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, May 31 The European Commission
expressed doubt about whether Dexia SA's plan to
receive state guarantees at minimal cost was compatible with
state aid rules, as it prolonged its study of the bailed-out
group's aid and break-up proposals.
France, Belgium and Luxembourg have provided guarantees of
up to 45 billion euros ($55.77 billion) to cover Dexia's funding
since it became the first banking victim of the euro zone debt
crisis in October.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, had
previously given approval to them until the end of May. In a
statement on Thursday it cleared their extension until the end
of September.
The Commission said Dexia's plan, its second rescue in three
years, was based on the three states providing guarantees until
the end of 2021 with a fee for these guarantees "close to zero".
"The Commission has doubts whether such a remuneration level
is compatible with state aid rules, in particular if aid is used
for new loan production," the Commission said in a statement.
According to the plan, Dexia's French public lending arm
Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA) would be sold to the French state,
French state bank CDC and La Banque Postale.
The Commission said the foreseen sale would only be possible
by virtue of the aid Dexia received and a number of additional
guarantees aimed at enabling the sale.
"The Commission considers at this stage that the aid
received by Dexia should not be used to allow the perpetuation
of the failed business model of Dexia at the level of DMA," it
said.
It added it had doubts that the continuation of DMA's
activities was less distortive of competition and less costly to
for member states than any other alternative.
At the time of its rescue, the three states agreed to
provide up to 90 billion euros of guarantees for 10 years.
Belgium would provide 60.5 percent of these, France 36.5 percent
and Luxembourg 3 percent.
So far it has only secured temporary guarantees for half
that amount, with Belgium now hoping France will take on a
larger share of the burden.
For these, Dexia is paying a commitment fee of 225 million
euros, a fee of 120 basis points for issues with a maturity
below three months or above 12 and of 50 basis points for issues
of between three and 12 months.
On Wednesday, Dexia was using 44.76 billion euros of state
guarantees, according to the central bank.
For the states, and Belgium in particular, the fees are a
vital revenue top-up at a time of budget tightness.
Dexia has repeatedly said it cannot afford such fees and
that it should be treated as a special case - more a bad bank
holding than a competing bank.
Indeed, Dexia's break-up, which included Belgium's
nationalisation of its Belgian retail banking arm, will result
in its becoming just a holding of loans and bonds.
The company is already in exclusive talks with Russia's
Sberbank to sell Turkish banking subsidiary DenizBank
.
It also needs to find a buyer for its asset management arm,
and a number of suitors are circling.
($1 = 0.8069 euros)
