* No break-up scenario for Dexia-chairman

* Dexia examining options to strengthen balance sheet-chairman (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, SEPT 27 - Dexia said neither it nor its shareholders wanted the Franco-Belgian financial services group to split, denying a swirl of media reports in recent days.

Jean-Luc Dehaene said on Tuesday in a news release that "contrary to certain rumours" that its shareholders, which include the French and Belgian states, excluded the possibility of a demerger of the group.

"It is as a whole that the group must manage the heritage of the past and work to guarantee its future," Dehaene, a former Belgian prime minister, said.

His statement follows a report in French newspaper Le Figaro on Saturday that French state-owned Banque Postale, Dexia and a major shareholder of both, Caisse des Depots, were in talks to create a new entity to finance municipal projects.

Dehaene said Dexia, which received a 6 billion euro ($8.2 billion) bailout from shareholders at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, would continue to examine options to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its businesses.

Dexia announced in May it would take a 3.6 billion euro hit to clean out its low-grade U.S. mortgage-backed securities and to speed up bond sales required by EU regulators.

Dexia's share price leaped 7.8 percent on Tuesday on speculation that European leaders will beef up the euro zone's rescue fund for struggling nations, but they are still down 48 percent this year. Dexia has one of the largest exposures to Greece among non-Greek banks. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Jon Loades-Carter)