PARIS, Sept 30 French and Belgium finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of troubled Franco-Belgium financial services group Dexia , French daily Les Echos said on Friday.

Finance ministry officials in both countries could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dexia, which received a 6 billion euro ($8.2 billion) bailout from the French and Belgium states at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, said earlier this week it would continue to examine options to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its businesses.

Dexia announced in May it would take a 3.6 billion euro hit to clean out its low-grade U.S. mortgage-backed securities and to speed up bond sales required by EU regulators. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon, addditional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Christian Plumb)