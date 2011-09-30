* France, Belgium to meet on Dexia on Monday - Les Echos

PARIS/BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Belgian and French finance ministers will meet on Monday to discuss ways to shore up the balance sheet of troubled Franco-Belgium financial services group Dexia , French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

Finance ministry officials in both countries could not be reached for comment. Dexia has one of the largest exposures to Greece among non-Greek banks.

Dexia, which received a combined 6 billion euro ($8.2 billion) bailout from Belgium and France at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, said earlier this week it would continue to examine options to strengthen its balance sheet and improve its businesses.

Belgian finance minister Didier Reynders told Belgian radio on Friday that Dexia's shareholders, notably Belgium and France, should be behind the bank and be ready intervene if there were a problem.

"I am in the process of seeing with France if the decision is quite clear. That does not mean there will be a problem in the coming hours. It is simply that one must reassure, as in 2008, that if problems arise -- and we know the markets are very troubled -- the states, the partners in Dexia bank, will be behind the bank," he told radio station La Premiere.

Reynders said Belgium and France were not negotiating a split-up of Dexia.

"We are in the process of looking at the bank as a whole and to look most of all at the best way to turn the corner, the best way to protect the savings of Belgians and French people and to protect the economic activity," he said.

The priority, Reynders said, was resolving the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. That would resolve problems for banks and their savers.

"Helping Greece means helping yourself. If you do not, the contagion is in Italy, the contagion will be in our financial institutions and we will relive what we had in 2008," Reynders said.

Dexia announced in May it would take a 3.6 billion euro hit to clean out its low-grade U.S. mortgage-backed securities and to speed up bond sales required by EU regulators. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon in Paris, Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing by Christian Plumb and Dan Lalor)