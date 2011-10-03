BRUSSELS Oct 3 Dexia shares fell by as much as 14 percent on Monday after Moody's announced it was reviewing its ratings of the Franco-Belgian financial group's main entities for a possible downgrade.

Dexia shares were down 8.1 percent at 0720 GMT at 1.33 euros, making them among the very worst performing shares in Europe. European stock markets fell sharply on Monday on deepening concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)