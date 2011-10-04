* State-guaranteed "bad bank" set to be created
* Govts, central banks to guarantee financing -finmins
* Shares fall as much as 38 pct, close down 22.5 pct
* Healthy operations likely to be sold -source
By Ben Deighton and Lionel Laurent
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 4 France and Belgium rushed
to the aid of Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) on Tuesday, in what will be
the first state rescue of a European bank in the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
The lender to hundreds of French and Belgian towns, which
also needed propping up after the 2008 financial crisis, will
see its French municipal finance arm broken off and put under
the ownership of French state banks.
The rescue plan also looks likely to involve a broader
break-up, with the sale of healthier operations, such as its
Belgian and Turkish banking businesses, as well as the creation
of a state-guaranteed pool of toxic assets.
"We have to put all the dangerous parts outside of the
bank. It is here where the state guarantee will come into play,
it's what's called a 'bad bank'," Belgian Finance Minister
Didier Reynders said after a joint Franco-Belgian government
statement pledging support.
Laid low in recent weeks by its heavy exposure to Greece
and problems accessing wholesale funds, Dexia saw its shares
drop as much as 38 percent to an all-time low on Tuesday as
confidence in the group collapsed.
"Basically, what we're getting towards here is backdoor
nationalization," said one London-based analyst speaking on
condition of anonymity. "Everything that's happening now is
just a case of how you split up the pie but really the pie is
all going towards the state, effectively."
ING chief euro zone economist Peter Vanden Houte said if
intervention was just guarantees, rather than cash injections,
then French and Belgian finances should not be hit too hard.
Dexia shareholder France was working to break off Dexia's
French local lending arm and combine it with French state bank
Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale, a senator from French
President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right party told Reuters.
The plan would effectively unwind the 1996 merger that
brought together a French and a Belgian bank that both focused
on lending to local public authorities.
A Belgian union said about 150 out of 400 jobs were at risk
over plans to dissolve the bank holding company.
Yves Leterme, the caretaker prime minister of fellow Dexia
shareholder Belgium, summoned core cabinet members to an
emergency evening meeting to discuss the bank's problems.
Reynders told reporters after the meeting that Belgium
wanted Dexia to remain operating as a bank there.
Belgium's central bank said people with savings with Dexia
in Belgium had no reason to withdraw their money.
Investors took little solace in the public reassurances.
Dexia shares closed down 22.5 percent at 1.080 euros, having
slumped 38 percent to an all-time low of 0.81 euros earlier in
the day.
The closing price valued its equity at just under 2 billion
euros ($2.7 billion) according to Reuters data -- in contrast
with a holding of 3.8 billion euros of Greek sovereign bonds
and the bank's total credit risk exposure to the country of 4.8
billion euros, one of the largest among non-Greek lenders.
Dexia has already taken a 338 million euro loss to cover a
21 percent Greek debt discount agreed by private investors.
However, it stands to lose more if European finance
ministers decide to make banks take bigger losses on Greek debt
than they have already agreed to accept, as was being discussed
by ministers. [ID:nL5E7L41EE]
Apart from Greece, Dexia is also suffering from a mismatch
between short-term borrowing to finance long-term lending to
public authorities, which prompted a 6 billion euro bailout in
2008. Bank-to-bank lending was once again under pressure on
Tuesday with rates at their highest in more than a month.
[ID:nEAP50P400]
Dexia's overall credit risk exposure is 512 billion euros,
of which 60 billion is in North America. So its lingering
exposure to the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. municipal debt
market could reverberate across the Atlantic too.
ASSET SALES
A French government source confirmed that asset sales were
at the centre of the rescue proposal, with no plans for capital
injections.
Dexia's controlling stake in Turkish lender Denizbank
(DENIZ.IS) is seen as its most saleable asset, while its
custody joint venture with Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and its
asset management unit could also attract buyers, analysts
said.
The spread between Belgian 10-year bonds and equivalent
German bunds, a sign of the perceived risk of Belgium debt,
pushed above 2 percent on Tuesday to a three-week high.
Data from Markit showed the cost of buying protection
against a French sovereign default nudged historic highs,
rising by 9.5 basis points to 199 basis points, against an
all-time record of 200.5 bps set on Sept. 22. Belgium's
sovereign credit default swaps were trading 20.75 bps wider at
292.5 bps, just 6 bps off their own record.
Dexia is not the only European bank facing a need for
capital as regulations become tougher, profits sag and lenders
face losses on sovereign bonds if the euro zone crisis is not
resolved.
Banks face a 148 billion euro capital shortfall under a
base case and a 227 billion shortfall under a stressed
scenario, according to analysts at JPMorgan, who say Unicredit
(CRDI.MI), Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Lloyds Banking Group
(LLOY.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Barclays (BARC.L) each
face a deficit of over 7 billion euros under its stress
assessment.
If banks are unable to raise the capital privately,
government ownership of the sector could jump to 22 percent
from 7 percent now, JPMorgan analyst Kian Abouhossein said in a
note.
European bank stocks .SX7P ended down 4.0 percent, with
Dexia the weakest in the sector.
($1 = 0.753 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan
Bartunek, Julien Ponthus, Christian Plumb and Andrew Perrin at
IFR; Editing by Gary Hill)