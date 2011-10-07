* Belgium government, regions at odds over Dexia Belgian
unit
* Belgium struggling to find common line to bring to talks
with France
* Dexia board meeting due on Saturday could be delayed -
source
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 Belgium's federal government and
its regions clashed on Friday over the fate of the Belgian
banking activities of stricken Dexia , delaying a joint
Franco-Belgian rescue of the group.
Dexia, whose shares have slid 42 percent this week, is on
the verge of being split up after twin blows from its heavy
exposure to Greece and increasing troubles accessing wholesale
funding.
Dexia's board plans to meet on Saturday to discuss the
future of the group, although this threatened to be pushed back
after Belgium struggled to find a common stance to bring to
negotiations with France.
The Belgian government favours nationalisation of Dexia's
Belgian unit Dexia Bank Belgium.
However, the regions of Flanders, Brussels and Wallonia,
often divided by their linguistic differences, were united in
opposition.
They fear the loss of all or most of the 1 billion euros
they contributed to an initial Dexia bailout in 2008 and a loss
of influence in a business that lends to local authorities
across Belgium.
"The regions are speaking with one voice. We now have to
find one voice for Belgium," Rudy Demotte, the premier of the
French-speaking Wallonia region, told reporters after a meeting
of regional chiefs with Belgium's prime minister and finance
minister.
"I can say that my colleagues, both at federal and regional
level, are doing everything to find a good solution but that
there's still some work," said Demotte's Flemish counterpart
Kris Peeters.
Finance Minister Didier Reynders said a final decision on
the fate of Dexia Belgium would be taken after consultations
with the regions, local authorities and shareholders.
France and Belgium both hold 5.7 percent stakes in Dexia,
the same amount as Belgium's regions combined. French state bank
Caisse des Depots et Consignations is Dexia's largest
shareholder with a 17.6 percent holding.
A grouping of all 589 Belgian municipalities holds 14.1
percent and Arco Group, a holding for unions and certain local
bodies, 13.8 percent.
Caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme was due to meet union
representatives on Friday afternoon. They favoured a "Belgian
solution" as well as avoiding any job losses.
Belgian and French financial experts began talks on
Thursday, but politicians from each country have yet to enter
discussions.
Belgium told France on Thursday that it was not willing to
foot the whole bill for rescuing the bank.
Reynders said the government would not comment on what
options were under discussion and would only announce a final
decision when it was made.
Dexia's shares remained suspended on Friday, after dropping
17.2 percent on Thursday. Trading will not resume until Monday
because the Belgian market regulator had said Dexia needed to
provide more details about the sale of its Luxembourg arm.
Dexia announced on Thursday that it had started talks with
an international investor to sell Dexia Banque Internationale a
Luxembourg.
Some media reports said the buyer was Qatar and it was set
to pay 900 million euros.
(Editing by David Cowell)