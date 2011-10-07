PARIS/BRUSSELS Oct 8 France and Belgium are
expected to finalise plans this weekend to break up Dexia
, which helps finance hundreds of towns in both
countries and became the first European bank to fall victim to
the euro zone crisis.
Dexia, whose board is likely to meet on Sunday, was forced
to seek government help earlier this week after a liquidity
crunch hobbled the lender and sent its shares into a tailspin.
The bank's implosion has added to investors' worries about
the solidity of European banks and has coincided with increased
European Union talk about coordinated action to recapitalise
banks across the continent.
"The need to rescue Dexia is symbolic of the uncertainty
that characterises the banking sector," said Eric Galiegue,
president of Valquant, an independent research firm. "Who would
have imagined that a bank so linked with European construction
would end up being dismantled?"
Some investors also view the response to Dexia's woes as a
test of European governments' ability to take decisive action to
rescue banks if the eurozone debt crisis worsens.
France and Belgium have guaranteed Dexia's financing, paving
the way for a new rescue for the bank, which is struggling to
wind down billions of euros in toxic assets accumulated during
an overambitious expansion plan.
But there were signs that the details of the rescue were
proving troublesome, as a Dexia board meeting originally
scheduled for Saturday slipped back to Sunday.
Still, a source close to the talks was confident the bank's
future would be determined before the opening of markets on
Monday morning.
"Dexia's funeral will be announced on Sunday," the source
said.
Belgium's federal government and its regions have clashed
over the bank's fate, with the country's national government
favouring a nationalisation of its Belgian retail unit but
facing stiff opposition from regions who fear the loss of 1
billion euros they contributed to an initial Dexia rescue.
Assuming those differences are resolved, France and Belgium
still need to agree on how much each will contribute to a
broader Dexia overhaul.
That overhaul will probably see the sale of healthy units
such as Denizbank in Turkey and a takeover of its French
municipal finance arm by two French state banks, including
Dexia's largest shareholder, Caisse des Depots and
Consignations, which has a 17.6 percent stake.
Belgian and French financial experts began talks on
Thursday, but politicians from each country have yet to enter
discussions.
Dexia's shares have been suspended since Thursday afternoon
and are down 42 percent since last Friday.
The bank's meltdown has worried some of its Belgian
depositors, who earlier this week overwhelmed the bank's
telephone helpline.
On a broader level it has heightened concern about other
European banks' solidity, though Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea told Reuters in an interview on
Friday that Dexia's circumstances were specific to itself, and
"people should not expect further problems with the system".
