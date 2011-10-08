* Dexia board meeting expected to meet on Sunday
* France, Belgium arguing over who will pay to salvage Dexia
* Experts sorting out rescue terms, politicians talking
* Moody's warns Belgium of possible bond ratings downgrade
* Dexia is first European bank meltdown amid euro zone
crisis
(Updates after Belgian cabinet meeting)
By Christian Plumb and Robert-Jan Bartunek
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Oct 8 France and Belgium
thrashed out plans on Saturday to break up stricken bank Dexia
and divide its "bad bank" assets to preserve the
financing of hundreds of towns in both countries and avoid a
deepening of the euro zone debt crisis.
Dexia, whose board is likely to meet on Sunday, was forced
to seek government help earlier this week after a liquidity
crunch hobbled the lender and sent its shares into a tailspin.
Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told an
evening news conference that final negotiations between France
and Belgium would take place in Brussels on Sunday.
"We are ready for the final round of negotiations on the
basis of good preparatory work," he said after a meeting of core
members of his cabinet.
Finance Minister Didier Reynders said Belgium had now been
in touch with France, Luxembourg and the European Commission.
"I hope tomorrow we will reach our goals," he said.
The Franco-Belgian bank's near collapse has added to
investors' worries about the solidity of European banks and has
coincided with increased European Union talk about coordinated
action to recapitalise banks across the continent.
Banks face a 148 billion euro capital shortfall under a base
case and a 227 billion shortfall under a stressed scenario,
according to analysts at JPMorgan.
The burden of bailing out Dexia led ratings agency Moody's
to warn Belgium late on Friday that its Aa1 government bond
ratings could fall.
Dexia's overall credit risk exposure is 512 billion euros,
of which 60 billion is in North America. The 'bad bank' will
hold 95 billion euros in bonds, including 12 billion euros
sovereign debt of weaker euro zone periphery nations.
Including 7 billion euros of securities linked to U.S.
mortgages, France and Belgium may need to provide guarantees to
cover up to 200 billion euros of assets, which would be more
than 55 percent of Belgian GDP.
There are already signs that the details of the rescue were
proving troublesome, as a Dexia board meeting originally
scheduled for Saturday slipped back to Sunday.
Still, a source close to the talks was confident the bank's
future would be determined before the opening of markets on
Monday morning.
"Dexia's funeral will be announced on Sunday," the source
said, asking not to be identified.
Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme and French
counterpart Francois Fillon spoke by telephone on Saturday, and
financial experts from both countries met in Paris to sort out
the details of Dexia's salvage.
Finance Ministers Didier Reynders and Francois Baroin also
spoke to each other early in the evening.
MELTDOWN
Some investors view the response to Dexia's woes
as a test of European governments' ability to take decisive
action to rescue banks if the eurozone debt crisis worsens.
"The need to rescue Dexia is symbolic of the uncertainty
that characterises the banking sector," said Eric Galiegue,
president of Valquant, an independent research firm. "Who would
have imagined that a bank so linked with European construction
would end up being dismantled?"
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in Berlin amid reports of
differences on how to use the euro zone's financial firepower to
counter a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the global
economy.
There were also clashes within Belgium, between the federal
government and its regions, over Dexia's fate, with the central
government favouring a nationalisation of its Belgian retail
unit but facing stiff opposition from regions who fear the loss
of 1 billion euros they contributed to an initial Dexia rescue.
The federal government may be ready to let regions back into
the capital of Dexia Bank Belgium, Dexia's Belgian retail
lender.
Citing no sources, Belgian business daily L'Echo said on
Saturday that several international banks, including Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE), Rabobank , Credit Mutuel and BBVA
, had "shown interest" in the Dexia's Belgian business.
The overhaul will probably see the sale of healthy units
such as Denizbank in Turkey and a takeover of its French
municipal finance arm by two French state banks, including
Dexia's largest shareholder, Caisse des Depots and
Consignations, which has a 17.6 percent stake.
Dexia's shares have been suspended since Thursday afternoon
and are down 42 percent since last Friday.
(Writing by Marie Maitre and Philip Blenkinsop, Additional
reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Sophie Sassard in
Paris, Editing by Will Waterman and Alison Birrane)