BRUSSELS Oct 9 France and Belgium were set
finalise the break-up on Sunday of Dexia , the first
bank to fall victim to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, with
global credit risk exposure of 512 billion euros ($691 billion).
Dexia, whose board was also due to meet on Sunday, was
forced to seek government help this week after a liquidity
crunch hobbled the lender and sent its shares into a tailspin.
Belgian caretaker Prime Minister Yves Leterme told a news
conference on Saturday evening that final negotiations between
France and Belgium would take place in Brussels on Sunday.
Finance Minister Didier Reynders said Belgium had been in
touch with France, Luxembourg and the European Commission.
"I hope tomorrow we will reach our goals," he said.
The Franco-Belgian bank's near collapse stoked investors'
anxieties about the strength of European banks and coincided
with growing talk about coordinated EU action to recapitalise
banks across the continent.
The burden of bailing out Dexia led ratings agency Moody's
to warn Belgium late on Friday that its Aa1 government bond
ratings may fall.
Some investors view the response to Dexia's woes
as a test of European governments' ability to take decisive
action to rescue banks if the euro zone debt crisis worsens.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to meet German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in Berlin to thrash out
differences on how to use the euro zone's financial firepower to
salve a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the global economy.
Dexia's overhaul will see its French municipal financing arm
split from the group and merged with French state bank Caisse
des Depots and Banque Postale, the post office's banking arm.
The Belgian government wants to nationalise Dexia's largely
retail banking business in Belgium.
Healthy units, such as Denizbank in Turkey, will be sold.
A 'bad bank' supported by state guarantees will hold 95
billion euros in bonds, including 12 billion euros of sovereign
debt of weaker euro zone periphery nations.
Including 7 billion euros of securities linked to U.S.
mortgages, France and Belgium may need to provide guarantees to
cover up to 200 billion euros of assets, which would be more
than 55 percent of Belgian GDP.
The key issues for Sunday's talks will be how to divide up
the 'bad bank' assets, how much Belgium should pay to
nationalise Dexia's Belgian banking business and whether others,
such as Belgium's regions, would be involved in its purchase.
Dexia's shares have been suspended since Thursday afternoon
and have lost 42 percent since last Friday.
