* France, Belgium, Luxembourg agree on rescue
* Belgium to nationalise Dexia's Belgian banking business
* Dexia's board meeting to approve plan
* Sarkozy, Merkel promise new euro zone crisis package
(Adds reference to French bank rescue reports)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia was
set to be broken up and partly nationalised after being slammed
by a funding squeeze in the latest warning sign about the
health of Europe's struggling lenders.
The rescue of Dexia, which has global credit risk exposure
of $700 billion -- more than twice Greece's GDP -- came as the
leaders of French and Germany agreed in a joint press
conference that European banks needed to be recapitalised, but
papered over differences on how that would happen.
[ID:nL5E7L90LY]
Details of the rescue were not revealed while Dexia's board
met in Brussels to approve the plan, but it will call for the
bank's Belgian retail unit and French municipal finance
operations to come under government control.
Dexia was forced to seek state help for the second time in
three years after a liquidity crunch hobbled the lender and
sent its shares down 42 percent over the past week.
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, his Belgian
counterpart Yves Leterme and Luc Frieden, the finance minister
of Luxembourg, where Dexia has a large presence, had found a
solution for the stricken Franco-Belgian bank, Leterme's office
said early Sunday afternoon.
"The three governments have agreed to put a proposal to the
board which fits completely with the goals of the Belgian
government, which means to take over Dexia Bank Belgium, secure
it and turn it into a very safe bank," Leterme said after two
hours of talks at Egmont Palace in Brussels -- also the site of
negotiations for a previous Dexia rescue in 2008.
At stake in the talks is how much each government will have
to contribute to help wind down Dexia, a thorny subject given
that Belgium and France are already struggling to contain large
deficits.
The need to recapitalise banks is emerging as another
strain for European governments whose budgets are already
stretched. Belgium had a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio
of 96.2 percent last year, lower only than Greece and Italy
among euro zone members and on a par with bailout recipient
Ireland.
"I am convinced that it is possible ... by tomorrow morning
to have an agreement in which Belgium resolves the issue
without pushing up the debt level of our country too high,"
Leterme told Belgian television before Sunday's talks.
The burden of bailing out Dexia led ratings agency Moody's
to warn Belgium late on Friday that its Aa1 government bond
ratings may fall. [ID:nN1E7961Q2]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on European banks link.reuters.com/qux33s
Dexia assets relative to Belgium/France GDP:
link.reuters.com/zar24s
For a Dexia chronology: [ID:nL5E7L90JN]
FACTBOX on Dexia's assets, business units [ID:nL5E7L90KV]
For a portrait of Dexia CEO [ID:nL5E7L90KQ]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Dexia, which used short-term funding to finance long-term
lendings, has found credit drying up as the euro zone debt
crisis worsened. This problem has been exacerbated by the
bank's heavy exposure to Greece.
Dexia's near collapse stoked investors' anxieties about the
strength of European banks and coincided with growing talk
about coordinated EU action to recapitalise banks across the
continent.
Germany and France have so far been split over how to
recapitalise shaky European banks. Paris wants to tap the euro
zone's 440 billion euro ($594 billion) European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) to recapitalise French banks, while
Berlin is insisting the fund should be used as a last resort.
There were fresh reports over the weekend that France's top
banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale could agree to capital
injections as part of a Europe-wide plan to boost lenders'
financial strength, although both banks continue to deny such
plans. [ID:nL5E7L90DP]
Dexia's overhaul will likely see its French municipal
financing arm split from the group and merged with French state
bank Caisse des Depots and Banque Postale, the French post
office's banking arm.
The Belgian government will nationalise Dexia's largely
retail banking business in Belgium. Media reports said it would
have to pay 4 billion euros to do so.
Healthy units, such as Denizbank in Turkey, will be sold.
A 'bad bank' supported by state guarantees will hold 95
billion euros in bonds, including 12 billion euros of sovereign
debt of weaker euro zone periphery nations.
Including 7 billion euros of securities linked to U.S.
mortgages, France and Belgium may need to provide guarantees to
cover up to 200 billion euros of assets, which would be more
than 55 percent of Belgian GDP. Belgium, under an agreement
reached between the governments on Sunday, will guarantee 60
percent of the bad assets while France will be responsible for
most of the rest, sources familiar with the talks said.
The key issues are how to divide up the 'bad bank' asset
guarantees, how much Belgium should pay to nationalise Dexia's
Belgian banking business and whether others, such as Belgium's
regions, would be involved in its purchase.
Dexia's shares have been suspended since Thursday
afternoon.
($1 = 0.741 Euros)
(Writing by Marie Maitre, Christian Plumb and Philip
Blenkinsop; Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters, Sebastian Moffett and Richard Chang)