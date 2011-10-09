France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for Dexia SA on Sunday ahead of a planned board meeting expected to decide on a break-up of the first lender to fall victim to the euro zone crisis.

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, his Belgian counterpart Yves Leterme and Luc Frieden, the finance minister of Luxembourg, where Dexia has a large presence, had found a solution for the stricken Franco-Belgian bank, Leterme's office said early Sunday afternoon.

The rescue is the just the latest bid to set to rights the ill-fated lender, whose destiny has often found itself tied up with politics, both on a national and local level. Below are key developments for Dexia since its recapitalization in September 2008:

2011

- Oct. 4: France and Belgium promise to support Dexia, saying they will take all necessary measures to guarantee its financing. Shares close down 22 percent.

- Oct. 3: Moody's places Dexia on review for a downgrade. Shares close 10.16 percent lower as its board, during a emergency meeting, says it is preparing measures to resolve the bank's structural problems.

- Sept. 27: Dexia says it is looking at all opportunities to strengthen its balance sheet, but excludes breaking itself up.

- Aug. 4: Dexia reports its worst-ever loss, hit by the sale of toxic assets and its participation to Greece's bailout plan.

- June 23: Dexia says it is prepared to voluntarily contribute a roll over of its 5.4 billion exposure to Greek sovereign debt.

2010

- Dexia's shares end the year with a decline of 39 percent, the worst performance in French banking sector.

- Dec. 23: The bank increases the capital of its French unit Dexia Credit Local by 640 million euros.

- Oct. 12: Dexia presents a four-year plan to increase its exposure to retail banking to strengthen its balance sheet. It also discloses talks of a possible cooperation with France's La Banque Postale.

- February 5: Forced by the Belgian government to sell some assets in exchange for state aid during the crisis, Dexia undertakes to sell its operations in Italy, Spain and Slovakia, as well its insurance business in Turkey. It also targets a 35 percent reduction of its balance sheet by 2014.

2009

- Nov. 23: Speculation of a tie-up between Dexia and Societe Generale resurfaces on the back of a press report saying that the French government is mulling a merger of the two banks.

- Sept. 18: The Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments renew their state guarantees for Dexia by a year, but lower the overall amount to 100 billion euros from 150 billion previously.

- Sept. 10: Chief Executive Pierre Mariani rules out the possibility of a merger in the short term, saying that Dexia aims to be strong enough to remain independent.

- May 13: The bank swings back into profit in the first quarter of the year and rules out breaking itself up.

- Feb.26: Dexia reports a worse-than-expected full-year loss of 3.3 billion euros.

2008

- November: Dexia obtains 150 billion euros worth of state guarantees, of which 90 billion are from Belgium and 55 billion from France.

- Oct. 7: Frenchman Pierre Mariani, a former BNP Paribas SA board member, and former Belgian prime minister Jean-Luc Dehaene take the reins of Dexia, replacing Pierre Richard and Axel Miller, who were forced out after the bank's rescue.

- Sept. 30: Belgium, France and Luxembourg agree to inject 6.4 billion euros to rescue the bank. Under the terms of the deal, France's share totals 3 billion, including a 2 billion euro contribution from state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations. (Reporting By Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)