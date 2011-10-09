France, Belgium and Luxembourg agreed a rescue plan for Dexia SA
on Sunday ahead of a planned board meeting expected to
decide on a break-up of the first lender to fall victim to the
euro zone crisis.
French Prime Minister Francois Fillon, his Belgian
counterpart Yves Leterme and Luc Frieden, the finance minister
of Luxembourg, where Dexia has a large presence, had found a
solution for the stricken Franco-Belgian bank, Leterme's office
said early Sunday afternoon.
The rescue is the just the latest bid to set to rights the
ill-fated lender, whose destiny has often found itself tied up
with politics, both on a national and local level.
Below are key developments for Dexia since its
recapitalization in September 2008:
2011
- Oct. 4: France and Belgium promise to support Dexia,
saying they will take all necessary measures to guarantee its
financing. Shares close down 22 percent.
- Oct. 3: Moody's places Dexia on review for a downgrade.
Shares close 10.16 percent lower as its board, during a
emergency meeting, says it is preparing measures to resolve the
bank's structural problems.
- Sept. 27: Dexia says it is looking at all opportunities to
strengthen its balance sheet, but excludes breaking itself up.
- Aug. 4: Dexia reports its worst-ever loss, hit by the sale
of toxic assets and its participation to Greece's bailout plan.
- June 23: Dexia says it is prepared to voluntarily
contribute a roll over of its 5.4 billion exposure to Greek
sovereign debt.
2010
- Dexia's shares end the year with a decline of 39 percent,
the worst performance in French banking sector.
- Dec. 23: The bank increases the capital of its French unit
Dexia Credit Local by 640 million euros.
- Oct. 12: Dexia presents a four-year plan to increase its
exposure to retail banking to strengthen its balance sheet. It
also discloses talks of a possible cooperation with France's La
Banque Postale.
- February 5: Forced by the Belgian government to sell some
assets in exchange for state aid during the crisis, Dexia
undertakes to sell its operations in Italy, Spain and Slovakia,
as well its insurance business in Turkey. It also targets a 35
percent reduction of its balance sheet by 2014.
2009
- Nov. 23: Speculation of a tie-up between Dexia and Societe
Generale resurfaces on the back of a press report
saying that the French government is mulling a merger of the two
banks.
- Sept. 18: The Belgian, French and Luxembourg governments
renew their state guarantees for Dexia by a year, but lower the
overall amount to 100 billion euros from 150 billion previously.
- Sept. 10: Chief Executive Pierre Mariani rules out the
possibility of a merger in the short term, saying that Dexia
aims to be strong enough to remain independent.
- May 13: The bank swings back into profit in the first
quarter of the year and rules out breaking itself up.
- Feb.26: Dexia reports a worse-than-expected full-year loss
of 3.3 billion euros.
2008
- November: Dexia obtains 150 billion euros worth of state
guarantees, of which 90 billion are from Belgium and 55 billion
from France.
- Oct. 7: Frenchman Pierre Mariani, a former BNP Paribas SA
board member, and former Belgian prime minister
Jean-Luc Dehaene take the reins of Dexia, replacing Pierre
Richard and Axel Miller, who were forced out after the bank's
rescue.
- Sept. 30: Belgium, France and Luxembourg agree to inject
6.4 billion euros to rescue the bank. Under the terms of the
deal, France's share totals 3 billion, including a 2 billion
euro contribution from state bank Caisse des Depots et
Consignations.
(Reporting By Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing
by Hans-Juergen Peters)