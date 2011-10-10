* Dexia board approves state rescue package after 14-hour
meeting
* Dexia to get 4 bln euros for Belgian unit, 90 bln euros of
guarantees
* Dexia plans French public finance deal with CDC, Banque
Postale
* CEO defends bank's track record since 2008 bailout
* Shares down 5 pct after crashing as much as 36 pct
(Adds details, Dexia shares)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Lionel Laurent
BRUSSELS/PARIS, Oct 10 Europe's banks expect to
be told to raise more capital under a Franco-German effort to
solve the euro zone debt crisis after the state rescue of
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia SA .
Dexia agreed to the nationalisation of its Belgian retail
bank and secured 90 billion euros ($121 billion) in state
guarantees, in a rescue that raises pressure on other euro zone
countries to strengthen their banks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said on Sunday they would tackle Greece's woes and agree
how to recapitalise the regions' banks by the end of the month,
but they declined to reveal details of their plan.
"We expect the EU to come up with a minimum core Tier One
(capital) level under certain stress scenarios and a higher one
without any stress. Then banks will be asked to reach this level
in a short period of time," said a senior banker in Germany.
Banks were not involved in talks yet with governments on
likely capital needs, several bankers said, although options
were being considered in case they need to act quickly.
But they were concerned at just how much more capital they
will be called on to find, after many urged Europe's leaders to
follow the "bazooka" approach of former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Hank Paulson, who told banks they must raise capital.
British Prime Minister David Cameron told his euro zone
peers to adopt a "big bazooka" solution.
"If capital is to have any chance of stabilising the banks,
it will need to be large: we would start with the IMF's 200
billion euros," said Alastair Ryan, analyst at UBS. This could
involve euro zone governments owning 40 percent of the sector if
such a sum was to come from the state, he estimated.
Under Dexia's rescue plan, Belgium is to pay 4 billion euros
to buy Dexia Bank Belgium, which has 6,000 staff and deposits
totalling 80 billion euros from 4 million customers, and secured
guarantees from France, Belgium and Luxembourg to underpin a 95
billion-euro loan portfolio that the bank is to now run down.
As part of the bank's break-up, Dexia is also in talks to
sell its Luxembourg arm to members of Qatar's royal family. The
Qatari investors also bought Belgian bank KBC's private
bank on Monday.
Dexia shares resumed trading and after briefly crashing as
much as 36 percent, pared losses to close down 4.7 percent at
0.81 euros, valuing the bank at 1.6 billion euros.
SIGNIFICANT LOSSES
Dexia has a global credit risk exposure of $700 billion
--more than twice Greece's GDP -- and its rescue has stoked
investors' concerns about where other troublespots may lie.
The lender faced significant losses on its Greek government
debt holdings, but, more significantly, was shut out of
wholesale funding markets, which it was highly reliant on to
finance its long-term loans to municipal borrowers.
European banks have faced a significant deterioration in
access to wholesale funding markets, which is likely to continue
to drag on bank earnings, said Huw van Steenis, analyst at
Morgan Stanley.
The European Central Bank last week stepped up its liquidity
support, but may need to provide two to three-year funding
support to help with the 1.7 trillion of bank funding due to be
rolled over from 2012 to 2014, van Steenis said.
There remain disagreements on how euro zone countries will
fund any rescue effort, however. Paris wants to tap the euro
zone's 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility
rescue fund for any recapitalisation of the banks, while Berlin
is insisting the fund should be used as a last resort.
This is in contrast to China, where a unit of the state's
wealth fund on Monday started to buy more shares in big banks as
a sign of support for the sector.
PAINFULLY DILUTIVE
Europe's banks are wary of making further cash calls on
their shareholders, as low share prices would make it painfully
dilutive for existing investors, and private sector investors
appear reluctant to ride to the rescue while the sovereign debt
crisis persists.
Capital could be raised through the issuance of preference
shares or other hybrid structures, possibly similar to those
used by French banks in 2008, which may not need to be used but
would act as a buffer to reassure investors.
France's banks are seen as among those most in
need of capital and weekend reports said BNP Paribas SA
and Societe Generale might agree to capital
injections as part of a wider plan.
French banks denied they needed capital, however, saying
market fears were a result of the health of a few countries
rather than the banks. "Certain states must regain the trust of
investors ... a potential strengthening of European banks'
capital would not be a response to this issue," the French
Banking Federation said.
Unicredit SpA and other lenders in Italy, Spain,
Portugal and Germany are also seen at risk of needing capital.
But Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is fighting against any
blanket recapitalisation, saying it has decent capital levels
and sound profitability. "We will try to convince the government
that not every bank needs fresh capital," a senior source at the
bank said.
But another banker said there was a growing feeling many
banks may be included: "The well-managed German banks and French
ones should just say yes, let's all do it together."
The STOXX Europe 600 banking sector index
closed up 2.3 percent, but has tumbled by a quarter since the
end of June as euro zone leaders failed to get to grips with the
sovereign debt crisis.
The burden of bailing out Dexia led Moody's to warn Belgium
that its government bond ratings may fall, but the ratings
agency said it should have no impact on France's AAA rating.
Standard & Poor's confirmed the ratings of Belgium and France.
(Additional reporting by Robert Jan-Bartunek, Philipp Halstrick
in Frankfurt, Christian Plumb in Paris and Steve Slater and
Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Leila Abboud and David
Holmes)