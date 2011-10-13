LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - An autopsy of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia shows how funding and solvency are intertwined, highlighting the dangers facing other banks if the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is not resolved soon.

There are scores of financial institutions for whom wholesale funding markets are shut and who would be bust were it not for the European Central Bank pumping billions of unlimited liquidity into the system.

"The short-term funding issue faced by Dexia was not so much related to ECB repo operations but repo agreements with other banks," said Satish Pulle, senior investment analyst at European Credit Management.

Bankers and investors say Dexia faced a unique combination of specific factors: an out of date business model - not least an over-reliance on wholesale funding - large exposures to high-risk euro zone sovereigns, a rapid deterioration in market risk of its derivatives portfolio and credit downgrades.

"When a bank has a lot of derivatives contracts outstanding, and the bank's credit quality deteriorates, counterparties may demand more collateral. This, added to sovereign and sub-sovereign exposures, seem to have made Dexia's position difficult. Whether this is the specific cause, it's difficult to know," said Pulle.

"Whether other banks will run into similar problems as Dexia, it's difficult to know," said Pulle. "But it is safe to assume that as bond prices fall and CDS positions change, banks will need to post more collateral and other weaknesses in the system might get exposed."

According to CreditSights, while the bank had EUR88bn of assets eligible for ECB repo operations, only EUR20bn of these were unencumbered at the end of June. Furthermore, while the bank had reduced its dependence on short-term funding, it was still EUR96bn at the end of June, with EUR34bn of ECB financing, EUR37bn of repos and EUR25bn of unsecured funding.

ANOTHER NAIL IN THE COFFIN

The next nail in Dexia's coffin was the collapse of short-term debt markets. When money market investors and bank counterparties started, respectively, to reduce exposure and pull credit lines, the game was up.

In this volatile market environment risk managers at Dexia's counterparties would have taken a very careful look at swap and repo credit lines, with a view to limiting their exposures to perceived risky names.

"Like Depfa, Dexia was lending long and swapping it back to floating," said a FIG banker. "The problem is, their swap position went against them, which led to more collateral demands and that is why they ended up running out of liquidity."

Rating downgrades can also be a catalyst that pushes banks over the edge. Dexia's chief executive, Pierre Mariani, talked of a self-fulfilling prophecy when Moody's said it was putting the bank's main operating entities on review for downgrade because of worsening funding conditions.

BASEL ARBITRAGE

Despite boasting a Tier 1 ratio of 11.4%, versus 10.6% at the end of 2008, Dexia was insolvent. Why? The bank's explanation states the legacy portfolio was impacting the group structurally despite its supposed good quality - in other words returns were insufficient to justify the increased cost of financing.

The only other bank that had Dexia's business model of specialising in long-dated lending to the public sector is the now-defunct Depfa.

Of course, because Dexia's huge balance sheet was stuffed with low-margin but zero risk-weighted assets its capital ratios looked fantastic, but when public sector finances deteriorated the real capital position was somewhat different.

UNLOVED, NOT SAVED

The swap moves and counterparties' concerns hit Dexia's liquidity dramatically. The bank was struggling to borrow to finance its positions and using clearing houses or the ECB was clearly not possible.

Providing unsecured funds via Emergency Liquidity Assistance is complicated by it being underwritten by individual national central banks rather than the ECB, and Dexia was clearly not considered a national champion in France, while its size would have been problematic for Belgium.

While identifying the next victim is difficult because of the nature of the crisis and uniqueness of Dexia, market participants have little doubt that Dexia will not be the only bank that needs to be rescued.

"It is likely that we will see more wind-downs going forward," said Alberto Gallo, senior European credit strategist at RBS.

"Some bad banks simply cannot be recapitalised forever. For example, the banks that scrapped or failed the stress test may not be sustainable."

Five Spanish banks, two Greek banks and one Austrian bank failed the European Banking Authority's stress tests in July this year. Another 16 banks with capital ratios between 5% and 6% under the EBA's adverse scenario barely passed.

Gallo added that the size of European banks' assets, which at EUR25tn (excluding Cajas and German bad banks) equal twice Europe's GDP, meant that governments could not bear the full weight.

"If you look at the second tier banks that are undercapitalised or the banks where the business model is under pressure, such as the wholesale funded ones, then we can expect to see more de-leveraging and wind-downs." (Reporting by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers, additional reporting by Adam Parry, Editing by Julian Baker)