BRUSSELS Nov 24 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is accessing emergency liquidity facilities in Belgium, France, Spain and Italy, a banking source said on Thursday, underlining the difficulties the bank is having in tapping funds.

The source said the bank was making use of the emergency assistance facility of the Belgian central bank as well as "national central banks in France, in Spain, in Italy", where it has units.

Dexia and Belgium's central bank both declined to comment.

The source added that Dexia would try to get money from the markets again once a 90 billion euro ($120.16 billion) guarantee scheme agreed in October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg is finalised. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)